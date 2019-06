SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Meagan Crews is this year’s Miss Louisiana.

The Bossier City native and LSU-S student, was crowned 2019 Miss Louisiana Saturday night in Monroe.

Crews will go on to represent the state in the Miss America competition.

Crews’ social impact initiative is called LEAD — Leadership Empowerment And Development.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.