Bossier City oil and gas company owner facing charges of harboring aliens

SHREVEPORT, La. (LTAL/KMSS) – The owner of a Bossier City oil and gas company made his initial appearance Wednesday, on behalf of himself and his company, after being charged in an 18-count indictment for allegedly harboring aliens, announced David C. Joseph, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

Tim Icenhower, 57, of Marshall, Texas, and Icenhower Oil and Gas, Inc., a pipeline and oilfield construction company located in Bossier City, on Dec. 11, 2019, were indicted by a federal grand jury on 18 counts of harboring aliens.

Icenhower appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Mark L. Hornsby where he was advised of his rights and the charges pending against him and his company.

Icenhower was released on bond, and Hornsby scheduled a status conference for March 16, to set a timeline for discovery matters and a trial date.

Allegations contained in the indictment state that between January 2017 and continuing to the present, Icenhower Oil and Gas, Inc., and Tim Icenhower knowingly employed illegal aliens and, in doing so, encouraged them to reside in the United States, aware that such residence was in violation of the law.

According to the Icenhower Oil and Gas Inc., website, the oilfield construction and pipeline company headquartered in Bossier City, was founded in 1994 by Tim Icenhower.

The website says the company operates 60 service crews and 10 pipeline installation crews throughout seven states.

If convicted, Icenhower will face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count, and three years of supervised release, while Icenhower Oil and Gas, Inc. will face a $500,000 fine for each count.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell is prosecuting the case.

