Bossier City & Parish Parks & Rec closing centers due to coronavirus

Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City and Bossier Parish Parks and Recreation departments are closing facilities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In Bossier City, all city recreation centers, community centers, and gyms, including the Tennis Center, will be closed through April 13, 2020.

Sports practices, games, and tournaments scheduled at city facilities are canceled through April 13, 2020. Playgrounds will remain open.

In Bossier Parish, in addition to closing its facilities, sports games, tournaments, and practices are canceled until April 13, 2020.

Playgrounds, walking tracks, and picnic/camping areas will remain open.

