Bossier City police looking for theft suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police need the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly committed a theft from Circle K at 2651 Benton Rd in Bossier City.

On January 26 a male wearing a black jacket and grey sweat pants is seen removing merchandise from the shelves and concealing items in his pockets.

When the suspect was confronted the unknown suspect then left the store. He is then seen by and employee walking across Benton road and entering a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED.

