Bossier City police searching for theft suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect believed to have recently been involved in a theft at Target.

June 25 the suspect entered the Target at Beene Blvd, loaded electronic merchandise valued at 520 dollars into a shopping cart, and then walked out the store without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

