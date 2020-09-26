Bossier City Police seek help finding 14-year-old runaway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are looking for a 14-year-old who ran away from home Saturday morning.

Tyvoues Randolph left his home on Shamrock Street in Bossier City around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Randolph is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing 110 lbs.

When he was last seen, Randolph was wearing red and white Nike shoes, denim shorts, a grey shirt with black stripes and a red hoodie.

The teenager has ties to the Illinois Street area in Shreveport.

Anyone who may have information on Tyvoues’ whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency. The Bossier City Police Department can be reached at 318-741-8605.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.