Bossier City police working vehicle crash/apparent homicide, Portion of I-220 EB Closed

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police responded to a vehicle crash on I-220 eastbound just west of the Airline Drive exit at 4:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders located an unresponsive person inside a  vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. I-220 eastbound between Benton Road and Airline Drive is closed.

Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.

