Bossier City residents placed under boil advisory

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You are being advised to boil your water if you live in certain areas of Bossier City.

Officials with the City of Bossier City issued a boil advisory Monday after crews had to an emergency repair on the water main.

The boil advisory impacts residents along Vanceville Rd. between Autumn Creek and Benton Rd., Flowerbrook St., and Britton Rd.

The repairs started this morning and should be completed by 5 p.m. During this time, customers will have low water pressure.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

