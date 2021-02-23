Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Bossier City responds to National Guard’s request for housing and staging area

Bossier Civic Center is providing housing for Louisiana National Guard soldiers and a staging area for equipment to help in NW Louisiana storm recovery. (Photo courtesy City of Bossier)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While Louisiana National Guard soldiers continue to help the City of Bossier with its road clearing operations and water distribution at the Bossier Civic Center, the City has reciprocated by providing housing for them.

When hundreds of soldiers were deployed to help northwest Louisiana recover from the historic winter storm event, the National Guard asked the city for help in housing the soldiers and providing a centrally located facility to stage equipment in the metro Shreveport Bossier area.

The City responded and a system was put in place to house the soldiers at the Bossier Civic Center.

