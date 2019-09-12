Bossier City teen killed in crash identified

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A student at Bossier High School who died in a single-vehicle crash yesterday has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the victim as 17-year-old Xiomara Leticia Portillo-Mejia.

Portillo-Mejia was killed shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday following an accident in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 3132 near West 70th St.

Portillo-Mejia was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Shreveport Police are investigating the crash.

Bossier Parish Schools released a statement today regarding the passing of Portillo-Mejia:

Bossier High is heartbroken to learn 17-year-old Xiomara Letitia Portillo-Mejia lost her life in a car accident. She was a delightful young lady. Her sister, a student at Bossier High as well, is in the hospital recovering from injuries. Counselors are available for the Bossier High school family. We extend our thoughts and support to the family at this most difficult time.