Bossier City woman charged with stealing from restaurant

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An employee accused of stealing over $8,300 from a Shreveport restaurant now sits behind bars.

On Wednesday 22-year-old Ashlynn Cargill, of Bossier City, was arrested by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies following an investigation into two incidents at Johnny’s Pizza.

On Sept. 27 Cargill allegedly took $2,000 before leaving work at the Colquitt Rd. location.

Three days later, Cargill is accused of taking over $6,300 from the restaurant office on Youree Dr.

Cargill was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for theft and simple burglary.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss