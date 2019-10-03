Bossier City woman charged with stealing from restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An employee accused of stealing over $8,300 from a Shreveport restaurant now sits behind bars.

On Wednesday 22-year-old Ashlynn Cargill, of Bossier City, was arrested by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies following an investigation into two incidents at Johnny’s Pizza.

On Sept. 27 Cargill allegedly took $2,000 before leaving work at the Colquitt Rd. location.

Three days later, Cargill is accused of taking over $6,300 from the restaurant office on Youree Dr.

Cargill was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for theft and simple burglary.