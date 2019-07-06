Bossier Council on Aging offering a cool place for seniors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Council on Aging is offering a cool spot for seniors to beat the heat. “I come everyday. Several of my friends come everyday. We have a cool place to stay,” said Gloria Kerry. Many seniors like Gloria Kerry come to the Bossier Council of Aging to beat the heat. They meet new friends, receive a good meal, and save money on their electric bill. “A lot of our seniors are on fixed incomes and bumping that A/C down a couple of degrees can affect their light bill and income they may use for medicine or food,” said Crane.

They serve over 3,000 seniors at the four locations across Bossier Parish. According to the CDC, seniors over 65 years old are more prone to heat related illness. “We are encouraging the seniors to drink water. Staying hydrated will lower the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion,” said Tamara Crane.

Recently, Bossier Council on Aging had a fan drive and raised over three hundred dollars. As we head further into the summer, Crane says they will need more fans. “July, August, and September are our busiest months. We have given out 220 fans. Currently, we have 40 fans,” said Crane. Anyone can donated fans to any of their four locations across Bossier Parish.

In addition, the center is capable of checking on seniors at home to make sure they are hydrated. ” We will pass out bottled water with our Meals on Wheel program. We are reminding the seniors that hydration is the key thing to avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion,” said Crane.