Bossier Crime Stoppers on the lookout for kidnapping suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives need your help locating a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping that happened earlier this summer.

The suspect, 42-year-old Leondrea Crawford, (aka “Mond”), is wanted for an aggravated kidnapping that took place back on July 28.

Crawford allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint in the 700 block of Diamond Jacks Blvd.

The victim has since been located and is safe.

Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to Crawford’s arrest.

If you know Crawford’s whereabouts or if you see him call 318-424-4100, visit www.p3tips.com or use the P3Tips app.

