Bossier Crime Stoppers seek help locating possible shooting suspects

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes division are asking for help in identifying the three males in the photos above.

Detectives wish to have a conversation with the trio about a shooting that occurred Friday at the Wild Orchid Cabaret, at 3735 East Texas Street St. in Bossier City.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that a black male wearing a red jacket with blue sleeves got into a verbal argument with the victim inside of the business.

The victim and the male with whom he was arguing, then went outside, along with two other males.

The three male subjects then separated from the victim and walked to the Cabaret’s rear parking lot.

A short while later, a silver Chevrolet Impala was seen leaving the business’ rear parking lot, and one of the males inside the Impala opened fire in the direction of the victim, striking him in the leg.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.