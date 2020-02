BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A DWI checkpoint is planned for Saturday night in Bossier Parish.

The checkpoint will start at 9:00 p.m. and continue to run into Sunday at an undisclosed location.

The checkpoint is held as a part of a grant given to the Bossier Sherriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

