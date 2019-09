BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A deputy with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on domestic abuse charges.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office 46-year-old Alicia Johnson was arrested Thursday for Domestic Abuse Battery.

Johnson, who has been a deputy with the BPSO for nearly a year, was placed on administrative leave without pay pending an internal investigation.

Johnson was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility. Her bond was set at $7,500.