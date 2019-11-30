Bossier detectives arrest teen in death of 18-year-old

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of an 18-year-old male in the Dogwood South subdivision.

Taylor Jackson Kerley, 18, of the 100 block of Bodcau Loop, was arrested on warrant charges of one count of 1st Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery. He was taken into custody in the Greenwood area without incident Saturday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and Crime Scene Investigators have been tirelessly investigating the shooting death since 3:20 a.m. Friday morning. They conducted a thorough investigation all day and overnight Friday, culminating with the arrest of Kerley early Saturday morning. Law enforcement officers from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Greenwood Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Detectives determined that Kerley arrived at the residence of Johnathan Bothwell, 18, at the 100 block of Dogwood South Lane, around 3:15 a.m. Friday in a scheme detectives believe was a “drug rip,” where the supposed drug deal was actually intended to be a robbery. During the robbery, Bothwell was shot and killed in the residence. There were other family members in the residence, and Kerley battered one of the other adults in the house before fleeing the scene.

Bossier investigators have recovered the firearm.