Bossier detectives on the lookout for suspected shoe thief

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a suspect accused of stealing tennis shoes from a store at the Louisiana Boardwalk.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s property crimes division, the theft happened on Dec. 8, 2019, at the Nike store in the 200 block of Boardwalk Blvd.

A black male was seen on surveillance video walking into the business concealing two pairs of Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes, after cutting off the shoes’ security devices, in a white plastic bag that he brought into the store with him, and then leaving the store with the unpurchased merchandise.

Overall, the stolen pairs of Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes are valued at a total of $450.

A cash reward is being offered in this case. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/.