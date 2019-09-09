Bossier detectives seek suspect in brazen mailbox caper

BOSSIER PARISH, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who yanked a mailbox right off the outside wall of a business on Labor Day.

Bossier detectives release surveillance video from the business that shows a person dressed in a hoodie and long pants walking up to the entrance of a north Bossier business around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 and taking the mailbox.

The suspect’s face cannot be seen, and detectives realize there is a limited description of the thief; but they are hoping someone may have seen or know of this person wearing such clothing late evening on a hot summer day.

Detectives also note that the suspect’s body language appears that the culprit could be a man, short in stature. The suspect also appears to have a possible tattoo in the web of his right hand.

If you know the identity of this suspect, please call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 to submit a tip; find out more at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

