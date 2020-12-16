Bossier first responders recognized for peacefully ending standoff

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City recognizes its first responders for peacefully ending a standoff earlier this month.

Tuesday, city council commended all responding public safety agencies for their efforts.

Public Information Officer Traci Ponder explains that on December 3rd, the agencies worked together to end a standoff with a man who was armed on Airline Drive.

Louisiana State Police, the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office along with Bossier Fire were all recognized for their work.