Bossier High mourns the loss of their long-time coach

Bossier City, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

Bossier High School school mourns the sudden loss of one of their coaches.

School officials said it’s a very sad day for the Bearkat family after losing their beloved coach David Beeson.

He’s described as a coach who went above and beyond for his team. Beeson passed away suddenly from health issues at the age of 57.

Bossier school officials said Beeson coached for several years before being hired on and continue to coach some sports for free. He was a coach for the basebell, football and wrestling teams.

Bossier High’s head coach sent a statement saying:

“I don’t think there is anyone on or near our campus that spent as much time here as David Beeson. He volunteered for jobs no one else wanted. He always insisted on taking on a kid that was considered the toughest challenge. He wanted them to be assigned to him. He related to them well. He was a very good friend of ours; not just a co-hort, but a good friend. We are sad to lose him,” Michael Concilio said.

The school held a special meeting with the football team and said some students had known Beeson since they were children through Bossier’s Parks and Recreation programs.

The Principal of Bossier High said:

“David Beeson was my go-to guy. He volunteered long before ever working here, because his kids were here. He then worked his way onto the staff and did everything. Coach Beeson loved the underdog and the type of kid we have at Bossier High School. When no one could reach a kid, he reached them. He stood in the gap for those kids no one else could reach. He is going to be missed,” David Thrash said.

Beeson leaves behind a quote on his bio page on the Bearkats website saying:

“My responsibility is getting all my players playing for the name on the front of the jersey, not the one on the back.”

He’s survived by his wife Lori and their six children.

There’s no word on funeral services yet.