Bossier kicks off Grab-and-Go summer food program on Monday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Schools is kicking off its Grab-and-Go summer food program on Monday.

It’s a partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and will run through July 31 at part of the P-EBT benefit.

The meals will be first come, first serve, and anyone without a child with them in the car will have to fill out a parental consent form.

Monday and Wednesdays:

Northpoint Community Church
4202 Airline Drive
Bossier City
11 a.m. to 1 p.m

Tuesday and Thursdays:

Bellaire Baptist
4330 Panther Drive
Bossier City

First Bossier
2810 E. Texas Street
Bossier City
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss