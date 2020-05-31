Bossier kicks off Grab-and-Go summer food program on Monday

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Schools is kicking off its Grab-and-Go summer food program on Monday.
It’s a partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and will run through July 31 at part of the P-EBT benefit.
The meals will be first come, first serve, and anyone without a child with them in the car will have to fill out a parental consent form.
Monday and Wednesdays:
Northpoint Community Church
4202 Airline Drive
Bossier City
11 a.m. to 1 p.m
Tuesday and Thursdays:
Bellaire Baptist
4330 Panther Drive
Bossier City
First Bossier
2810 E. Texas Street
Bossier City
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
