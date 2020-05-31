Bossier kicks off Grab-and-Go summer food program on Monday

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Schools is kicking off its Grab-and-Go summer food program on Monday.

It’s a partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and will run through July 31 at part of the P-EBT benefit.

The meals will be first come, first serve, and anyone without a child with them in the car will have to fill out a parental consent form.

Monday and Wednesdays:

Northpoint Community Church

4202 Airline Drive

Bossier City

11 a.m. to 1 p.m

Tuesday and Thursdays:

Bellaire Baptist

4330 Panther Drive

Bossier City

First Bossier

2810 E. Texas Street

Bossier City

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

