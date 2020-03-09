Bossier man convicted on porn charges; acquitted of rape, child molestation

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish Jury on Saturday night found a Bossier City man not-guilty on five charges of sexual molestation of juveniles, but guilty on two child pornography charges.

Daniel Hedrick II was found guilty of possessing child pornography and attempted possession of child pornography.

In addition to possession of child pornography and attempted possession of child pornography, Hedrick was charged with first degree rape, three counts of molestation & indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.

The jury deliberated for an hour and a half before returning unanimous guilty verdicts on the child pornography and attempted child pornography charges.

Hedrick, arrested by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s detectives in October 2018, was accused of sexually abusing three pre-teen girls over a span of 10 years.

Prosecutors in the case were Allie Aiello, Richard Ray and Doug Stinson, while Minden attorneys Eric Johnson and Rachel Bays represented Hedrick.

Hedrick faces a mandatory five years up to 20 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine on the child pornography possession charge, and half that for the attempted child pornography charge.

He will be sentenced on April 28.

