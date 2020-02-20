Bossier man listed in National Crime Information Center as missing

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a Bossier City man who has been listed in the National Crime Information Center as missing.

According to Bossier City Police 43-year-old John Hardy was last seen at around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at his home in the 5800 block of Bayou Dr.

Police said Hardy uses a walker due to a previous injury to his left leg.

Hardy is described as a white male, standing 6’1” tall and weighing 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt.

If you have seen Hardy or spoken with him please contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8683.

