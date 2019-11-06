Bossier man sentenced in death of co-worker; attorney plans to appeal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish District Judge today sentenced a Bossier City man to 39 years at hard labor in the 2016 death of a co-worker.

On August 28, 2019, Judge Parker Self found Patrick Newton Harris, 43, guilty of manslaughter in the March 24, 2016 shooting death of 40-year-old William Christopher Flowers.

The shooting happened during a physical altercation between the two men outside Harris’ home in the 200 block of Melissa Lane in Madison Place, a south Bossier subdivision.

Harris trial which began on May 8, was continued on May 9 was then put on hold until August 8, when it resumed again for two days. It then recessed until August 27, and continued through August 28th, at which time Self found Harris guilty.

Minden attorney Eric Johnson

Defense attorney Elton Richey defended Harris over the past three-and-a-half years, but after his retirement on Halloween, Minden defense attorney Eric Johnson took over Harris’ defense and was in Bossier District Court today for the sentencing.

Johnson said he plans to appeal today’s decision, as he believes the sentence was excessive, but added he also believes the shooting should have fallen under justifiable homicide and the ‘stand your ground’ defense.

Although he said Flowers was unarmed at the time of the shooting, it happened at Harris’ home, and Harris and Flowers had fought before, with Harris being choked the first time, and knocked unconscious the second.

