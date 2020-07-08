Bossier NAACP is ready to get to work

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A long standing civil rights institution is preparing to expand its roots in Bossier Parish.

The Bossier City NAACP is reactivating and held its first meeting at Good Hope Baptist Church.

The District Vice President for the Louisiana State Conference was in town Tuesday to help get the chapter back up and running.

Pastor Chipps Taylor explained why the organization remains relevant and the importance of helping with voter registration.

“Our job is to make sure that everyone is registered. Everyone is educated on who is running. Everyone gets out to vote. Don’t complain about how bad things are if you’re not willing to make a difference.”

We were told the Bossier Chapter has secured the 50 members needed to become operational again.