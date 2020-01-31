Bossier Night Market returns this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This weekend, the Bossier Night Market returns to Pierre Bossier Mall.

There, you can expect more than 150 vendors decked out in decorative lights and more than a dozen food trucks. Kids can enjoy a bouncy house, clowns, a video game truck and face painting. This is a free event with free parking and live music.

The Night Market is in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall facing I-20 near Sears and Virginia College. For more information, visit: www.bossiernightmarket.com and make sure to check out the interview above.

