Bossier Parish announces 5-day bridge closure to prepare for new bridge in 2020

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Linton Road’s bridge over Black Bayou will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 while utility lines are relocated in preparation for construction of a new bridge at the site next year.

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said SWEPCO will be removing overhead lines and boring beneath the bayou to set the utilities. Construction of the new bridge spanning Black Bayou is scheduled to begin sometime after schools close for the year in 2020.

Closure of the bridge to reset the lines has been planned to coincide with Fall Break for Bossier Parish schools, Ford said.

