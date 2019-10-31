Bossier Parish bridge replacement project may impact your commute

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two bridge replacements in Bossier Parish could affect your commute starting next week.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday that crews will be replacing two bridges on US 80 over Fifi Bayou near the Tall Timbers subdivision in Haughton.

Starting Monday, Nov. 4, the inside eastbound and westbound lanes of US 80 will be closed, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction. These lane closures are necessary to allow the contractor to begin preliminary work on the project.

The contractor will remove and replace the eastbound bridge first, followed by the westbound bridge.

A crossover road will also be constructed, to allow eastbound traffic to cross over into the westbound lanes during the bridge replacement work, with one lane of traffic maintained in each direction. A similar traffic configuration will take place during the westbound bridge replacement.

This traffic configuration is expected to last approximately 30 days. Additional traffic shifts will occur as the project progresses.

The $4.2 million project was awarded to Specialty Trackhoe & Dozer Service, Inc. and is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2021.

For more information call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov.