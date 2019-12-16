Bossier Parish community placed under boil advisory

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You are being advised to boil your water if you live in a certain area of Bossier Parish.

Officials with the Village Water System Inc. announced Monday that a boil advisory has been issued due to an issue that happened Sunday at the local water plant that caused a loss of pressure.

The boil advisory affects the entire South Merrywoods subdivision.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

