Bossier Parish man arrested in Shreveport fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Haughton man is behind bars in connection with a fatal crash in downtown Shreveport.

According to the Bossier City Police Department 32-year-old Robert Traylor was arrested Monday for active warrants that stemmed from a deadly crash back on Feb. 21.

Traylor was booked into the Bossier City Jail for Aggravated flight, 3 counts of false imprisonment, and several traffic charges. He was later transported to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility.

More charges are expected once Shreveport Police conclude their investigation.

