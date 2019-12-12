Bossier Parish man dies in mobile home fire

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is dead following a mobile home fire Wednesday night in Bossier Parish.

Shortly before 8 p.m. crews with Bossier Fire District #2 responded to a blaze in the 2600 block of Barron Rd. in Haughton.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the body of an elderly man was located inside the mobile home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

