Gov. Abbott update on state's COVID-19 response
Bossier Parish meal delivery program delayed

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can expect a delay if you applied to have your child’s meals delivered to your home.

On Wednesday Bossier Parish School officials announced that due to the huge response nationwide for the lunch delivery program, there will be a delay in processing applications and meals will not be shipped until next week.

Until the meals are delivered, you can visit Bossier Schools’ eight curbside pickup sites. The grab-and-go program is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

If you know someone who cannot pick up their child’s meals, please provide the student’s name and school they attend and they will be given to you to deliver.

