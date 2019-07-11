Bossier Parish park shuts down for repairs

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A park in Bossier Parish has closed due to an electrical outage.

The Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District park will be shut down until further notice.

Park Manager Robert Berry said crews are working on the outage but the problem could take more than a day to correct.

Outside boat launches will remain open and available to use even though the recreation park is closed.

