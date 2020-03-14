Bossier Parish reports first positive coronavirus case

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Bossier Parish has reported its first positive coronavirus case, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

That case brings the official state total up to 51, with only one other – Caddo Parish – reported in northwest Louisiana.

The other confirmed 49 cases are from south Louisiana Parishes, with 36 of them in Orleans Parish.

There have been no deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Louisiana.

To prevent the spread of infection, the Louisiana Department of Health is heavily engaged in priority public health actions. These actions include, but are not limited to:

working with healthcare facilities with presumptive patients to identify exposed healthcare workers and make appropriate recommendations; ensuring all recommended infection control precautions are implemented in the healthcare facilities until we determine that the patient is no longer infectious, notifying and monitoring close contacts; coordinating with CDC

All information reflects the most current information provided to the State. It is subject to change based on further investigations, and will be updated accordingly.

