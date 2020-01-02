Bossier Parish road closure may impact your commute

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on a certain road in Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury announced Thursday that the Seven Pines Rd. has been closed effective immediately so that crews can replace a one-span bridge off LA Hwy 162 near Cycle Plant Rd.

Officials said a culvert will be placed beneath the roadway, replacing the structure now in place.

Work is expected to be completed within two to three days.

Traffic will still be able to reach destinations south of the Seven Pines/Cycle Plant intersection.

