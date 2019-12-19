Bossier Parish road shuts down for repairs

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A major roadway in Bossier Parish is shutting down for repairs.

Old Plain Dealing Rd. from La. Hwy. 160 to Ballard Rd. will be closed to all but local traffic through Saturday, Dec. 21 while Bossier Parish Police Jury contractors cut soil cement and overlay the surface.

Large trucks heading to Sierra Sand on the Old Plain Dealing Rd. are asked to avoid the area under construction.

