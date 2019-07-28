Bossier Parish School asking for help ahead of school year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Schools is asking the community for help ahead of the 2019-2020 school year.

It has several events in the coming days to help students and their families bridge the gap “for families needing uniforms, asking our community to help us fill the bus with school supplies, parent PREP night and a huge archery celebration to honor our State, National and (hopefully) World champions” according to a press release by the school district.

The following events will continue to take place from Tuesday, July 30 to Friday, August 2:



The Archery Celebration victory party will be Tuesday, July 30 at Benton Middle School Gym starting at 5:30 p.m. The district is celebrating its state and national archery teams. Both will compete this weekend in the 2019 NASP Open and Championship Tournaments in Nashville, TN.



The Big Bus Debut will be Wednesday, July 31at Apollo Elementary located on 2400 Viking Drive starting at 10:00 a.m. The district had 14 new air-conditioned passenger buses delivered over the summer. The superintendent will ride one of the new buses before the year begins.

Princeton PREP Night will be Thursday, August 1 at Princeton Elementary located on 1895 Winfield Rd. beginning at 5:00 and ending at 7:00 p.m. This event is aimed to help families register, meet their child’s teachers and learn how to best help their student be successful”.

Fill the Bus will be Friday, August 2 at Walmart located on 2536 Airline Drive from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The United Way of Northwest Louisiana and Bossier Schools will be outside of Walmart “encouraging shoppers to pick up school supplies to help fill the void for families unable to afford them”.

