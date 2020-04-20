Bossier Parish Schools tentatively set graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Schools have tentatively set a date to celebrate the Senior Class of 2020.

According to school officials graduation ceremonies will take place July 25 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, pending any state restrictions at that time regarding the size of group gatherings.

Every effort is being made to preserve the type of “in person” graduation ceremony our seniors and their families are accustomed to enjoying.

The event will also be live-streamed for those who can’t be in attendance.

