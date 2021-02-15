Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office issues winter advisories

The road less traveled: Arthur Ray Teague Parkway didn’t get a lot of business Monday with snow, sleet and below-freezing temperatures (Photo courtesy Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Patrol deputies are advising residents to stay off the roads today unless it is “absolutely necessary.”

As deputies slowly patrol the parish, they’re facing obstacles they hope residents can avoid.

“You may think you can simply drive slowly if you get on the roads, but speed is not the only issue,” according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. “Trying to distinguish the lanes in the roads or even the roads from the curb/grass is quite difficult.”

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies are on the job 24/7 during severe weather events (photo courtesy BPSO)

Patrol deputies are monitoring roadways and helping motorists in need, but they say most folks are heeding calls to stay home and calls for service have been low, but the National Weather Service in Shreveport the Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

BPSO has issued the following advisories:

• Power outages are likely due to ice.

• Travel will be hazardous and nearly impossible due to snow, sleet and ice accumulations.

• Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

• Bossier Parish Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

• Bossier Parish Courthouse status is pending.

•An extremely cold temperature is forecast -7 degrees -for Monday night, and temperatures are predicted to remain below freezing until Thursday.

•Wednesday, the freezing rain and snow showers return for Round No.2 of more wintry weather.

• Check 511LA.org or the 511 mobile app for the latest road closures.

• Contact SWEPCO at (888) 218-3919 or the SWEPCO/App to report outages or safety hazards.

• Contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 to report any emergencies or downed trees or electrical lines.