Bossier Police investigating homicide on Whittington Street

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are investigating a woman’s death after responding to a shooting in the 900 block of Whittington Street January 21 around 11:00 p.m.

Officers found an unresponsive woman with a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or submit a tip anonymously through Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.

