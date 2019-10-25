Bossier Police on scene of officer involved incident at hotel

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are on the scene of an incident involving a Bossier officer.

It happened around 6 a.m. at LaQuinta Inn in the 300 block of Preston Boulevard.

Police were called on reports of a disorderly person. When the officer arrived on scene they encountered an armed person. Shots were fired.

The person was transported to a hospital and the officer is uninjured.

An investigation is underway.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.