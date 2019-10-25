Bossier Police on scene of officer involved incident at hotel

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are on the scene of an incident involving a Bossier officer.  

It happened around 6 a.m. at LaQuinta Inn in the 300 block of Preston Boulevard.  

Police were called on reports of a disorderly person. When the officer arrived on scene they encountered an armed person. Shots were fired.

The person was transported to a hospital and the officer is uninjured.

An investigation is underway.

