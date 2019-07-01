Bossier Police searching for missing16-year-old

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police need your help locating a Bossier City teenager who ran away from home.

Detectives with the Juvenile Crimes Division say 16-year-old Bianca Adler ran away from home on June 25.

Bianca is belived to be staying in the Grimmett Dr. area of Shreveport.

Anyone with information on Bianca’s whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.

