Bossier City police seeking car burglary suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier police are seeking the public’s help with identifying a female suspect who is believed to have been involved in multiple vehicle burglaries/access device fraud cases in the Bossier City/Shreveport areas.

On December 8, 2019, multiple vehicles were burglarized at the North Bossier Tennis Park. Debit/credit cards, as well as other various items, were stolen from inside the victims’ vehicles. The suspect pictured allegedly used the victims’ stolen debit/credit cards at a Kroger grocery store in Marshall, Texas.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!

