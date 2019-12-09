Bossier police working vehicle crash at Airline

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – UPDATE: Traffic is expected to be affected for several hours as the Accident Investigation Unit works at the scene.

LANES AFFECTED:

1. Southbound Airline Dr traffic is being diverted to Village Lane.

2. NorthBound Airline Traffic is being diverted through the Super One parking lot to Northgate Lane.

3. Westbound Old Minden Rd. traffic is being diverted to Northgate Lane.

4. Eastbound Old Minden Rd. traffic is being diverted to Waller Ave.



Bossier City Police officers are currently working a major motor vehicle crash at Airline and Old Minden.

An alternate route is advised this morning. Southbound traffic on Airline is being routed to Old Minden.

The Bossier City Police Department received the call at approximately 6:40 am. Major injuries have been reported.

