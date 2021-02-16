Bossier Republican Executive Committee concurs with state GOP Cassidy censure

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., departs Capitol Hill after the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Executive Committee of the Bossier Parish Republican Party on Saturday voted unanimously to concur with the unanimous vote of the Executive Committee of the LAGOP to censure Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy for his vote to convict former President Donald J. Trump on a charge of Incitement of Insurrection.

On Jan. 13, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to Impeach Trump on the single count, and after a five day trial in the U.S. Senate in which both the prosecution, which consisted of 10 managers from the House of Representatives and Trump’s attorney presented their cases, the senators voted 57-43 to convict Trump of the charges.

However, because it requires two-thirds of the senate, or 67 senators, to convict, Trump was acquitted of the charge.

Cassidy was one of seven Republicans who voted with the 50 Democrats to convict the former president.

The entire membership of the Bossier Republican Party will meet Monday to consider formal resolutions in response to votes Cassidy cast in the trial.