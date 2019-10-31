Bossier Schools to host community town hall meeting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Bossier schools will hold a town hall meeting Thursday, Nov 14 at 6 p.m. to give the community an opportunity to learn about K-12 public education.

The meeting will be held at the Bossier Instructional Center and the community will be able to ask questions and hear how decisions are made at the district level, and any challenges faced by Bossier Schools.

The meeting will focus on transportation, child nutrition and planning/construction. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

