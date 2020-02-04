Bossier Sheriff seeks help finding couple to return lost wallet

UPDATE: BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The couple who lost the wallet has been identified and contacted the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for retrieval.

ORIGINAL STORY: BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking to find a man and woman…not because they did something illegal, but because the Sheriff’s Office has something that belongs to them.

On Jan. 25 around 8:45 p.m., employees at Sonic Drive-In at 219 Burt Blvd. in Benton found a wallet with money and a Wal-Mart gift card inside. There was no identification in the wallet.

Bossier detectives began their investigation with Sonic management, and after viewing surveillance camera footage determined that a man and woman who had just visited Sonic in their white Volkswagen SUV (unknown plate number) were the ones who lost the wallet.

If anyone knows who this couple is, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 so we can return their personal property.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.