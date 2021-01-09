Bossier Sheriff’s Office forms emergency plan for predicted snowy weather

(File Photo by Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Bossier Sheriff’s Command Staff met Friday to form a plan for any emergencies that might accompany the snowy weather predicted to begin sometime Sunday evening.

According to KTAL/KMSS meteorologists, the National Weather Service is predicting a mix of rain and snow on Sunday will change to snow across the area Sunday night.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said BPSO leadership have been monitoring the winter weather forecast on its way here.

Below is the plan put in place to protect the citizens of Bossier Parish, as well as those traveling in or through the parish:

• Gassing patrol vehicles and testing emergency vehicles making them ready to go

• Incident command on alert and ready to be activated

• Mobile command bus on stand-by as a secondary incident command center

• Work crews with chain saws on stand-by

• Patrol deputies will monitor roadways and bridges/overpasses Sunday night/Monday morning

The Sheriff’s office will be in contact with Bossier Parish Schools’ leadership and the Bossier Parish Police Jury, which on Friday announced its highway department workers also are preparing for the onset of bad weather and have been loading sand onto trucks for dispersal, according to a BPPJ spokesman. He added that the Parish’s spreading equipment is up to speed and workers are on stand-by for dispatch to areas where needed.

Whittington urged residents to stay tuned to local media for updates, as well as updates on the Bossier Sheriff’s Facebook page.

