Bowie County confirms 54 COVID-19 cases, Cass County reports 8 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has confirmed a total of 54 positive COVID-19 cases with five related deaths.

Officials released the following coronavirus data as of Tuesday, April 14:

Total cases in Bowie County – 54

Ages – Bowie County Cases

0-19 – 0

20-29 – 5

30-39 – 10

40-49 – 14

50-59 – 12

60-69 – 6

70-79 – 7

80+ – 0

Gender – Bowie County Cases

Male – 28

Female – 26

Deaths – 5

Cass County also confirmed Tuesday a total of eight positive cases, with three of those recovered.

Positive cases are also reported on the State of Texas Health and Human Services Department website: https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83 but often there is a delay in reporting by the State.

Our local Emergency Operations Center is working with healthcare providers and private testing centers, so often times positive cases are identified locally at the same time that the state is notified.

Therefore, positive cases are delayed being posted to the state’s website. For this most up-to-date positive case count, visit http://coronatxk.org.

Inmates at Barry B. Telford Correctional Facility who test positive are NOT included in the Bowie County case numbers.

The local Emergency Operations Center is working with the administration of the Telford unit to understand the emergency plans for the facility, but case counts are kept separately. A Telford unit positive case count can be found at: https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/covid-19/offender_mac.html

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund, along with other community development financial institutions, are partnering to provide $50 million in loans to small businesses in Texas that have been affected by COVID-19 as part of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.

These loans, made through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, will primarily be used for payroll so that employees can continue to receive paychecks and small businesses can retain their employees and will be partially or wholly forgiven. More information can be found at https://www.liftfund.com/

It is important during this time to remember the need for blood is not diminished. Please continue to donate blood during this crisis, as accidents and emergencies are still happening, and the need for blood is still present.

LifeShare Blood Center is relying on donors to visit its network of donor centers across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. Each donor center is operating on extended hours due to the COVID-19 crisis. To schedule a donation, call (903) 794-3173.

There are several local resources for those in need of food. A list of those resources can be found here: https://harvestregionalfoodbank.org/food-assistance/ Cass County asks individuals who have tested positive, or their healthcare providers, to report positive cases to the Emergency Management Coordinator at (903) 796-7973.

This outbreak of COVID-19 can be stressful. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out. You can visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html for more information, or call the Disaster Distress at (800) 985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

